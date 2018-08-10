The southwest monsoon is causing the light to heavy rain on Friday, August 10

Published 11:55 AM, August 10, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The low pressure area outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) developed into a tropical depression at 8 am on Friday, August 10. It continues to join Tropical Storm Karding (Yagi) in enhancing the southwest monsoon or hanging habagat, which is the one bringing rain to the country.

In a bulletin issued 11 am on Friday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Karding is located 1,060 kilometers east northeast of Basco, Batanes, moving northwest at 20 kilometers per hour (km/h).

The tropical storm has maximum winds of 75 km/h and gustiness of up to 90 km/h.

There are no areas under tropical cyclone warning signals, and Karding is not expected to make landfall in the Philippines.

But PAGASA warned that the tropical storm and the tropical depression outside PAR will both continue enhancing the southwest monsoon.

The tropical depression is located 1,180 kilometers west of extreme Northern Luzon. It has maximum winds of 55 km/h and gustiness of up to 75 km/h.

Due to the enhanced southwest monsoon, moderate to heavy rain is being experienced in Batanes, the Babuyan Group of Islands, the Ilocos Region, the Cordillera Administrative Region, and the western part of Central Luzon.

Light to heavy rain is also hitting Metro Manila, Oriental Mindoro, Occidental Mindoro, Calabarzon, the rest of Cagayan Valley, and the rest of Central Luzon.

PAGASA advised residents of these areas to be on alert for flash floods and landslides. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

The state weather bureau also warned that sea travel remains risky in the western seaboard of Luzon.

A gale warning was issued for Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, Zambales, and Bataan. This means seas off these areas are rough to very rough, with wave heights reaching 2.6 meters to 4.5 meters.

Fishermen and others with small vessels were advised not to set sail in areas covered by the gale warning. Larger vessels should watch out for big waves.

Based on its latest forecast track, Karding will leave PAR either Friday evening or Saturday morning, August 11.

Karding is the Philippines' 11th tropical cyclone for 2018. The country usually gets an average of 20 tropical cyclones per year. (READ: LIST: PAGASA's names for tropical cyclones in 2018)

PAGASA declared the start of the rainy season last June 8. – Rappler.com