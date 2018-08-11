The enhanced southwest monsoon will again trigger moderate to heavy rain in Luzon and the Visayas

MANILA, Philippines – The southwest monsoon or hanging habagat is expected to bring even more rain to areas already hit by torrential downpours on Saturday, August 11.

In a Facebook Live video past 5 pm on Saturday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Tropical Storm Karding (Yagi) will continue enhancing the southwest monsoon even if it already left the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) earlier.

Karding is now 805 kilometers northeast of Basco, Batanes, moving west at 25 kilometers per hour (km/h). It has maximum winds of 75 km/h and gustiness of up to 90 km/h.

Aside from Karding, a tropical depression also outside PAR will continue enhancing the southwest monsoon, too.

This tropical depression is already 1,050 kilometers west northwest of extreme Northern Luzon, moving north toward China at 15 km/h. It has maximum winds of 55 km/h and gustiness of up to 90 km/h.

Because of these two tropical cyclones outside PAR, the southwest monsoon is stronger as it affects Luzon and the Visayas.

PAGASA warned that moderate to heavy monsoon rain is expected until Sunday, August 12, in Metro Manila, Batanes, the Babuyan Group of Islands, the Ilocos Region, the Cordillera Administrative Region, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, and Mimaropa.

Scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms will also hit Western Visayas and the rest of Luzon. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

Residents of areas affected by the southwest monsoon should watch out for flash floods and landslides. Floods already hit parts of Metro Manila and Rizal on Saturday.

The rest of the Visayas and Mindanao – not affected by the southwest monsoon – will have localized thunderstorms on Sunday. Flash floods and landslides are possible, too, if the rains become moderate or heavy.

Meanwhile, a gale warning was issued for Batanes, the Calayan Group of Islands, the Babuyan Group of Islands, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, Zambales, Bataan, Cavite, the western coast of Batangas, Occidental Mindoro, and northern Palawan.

Seas off those areas are rough to very rough, with wave heights reaching 2.6 meters to 4.5 meters.

PAGASA advised fishermen and others with small vessels not to set sail in areas covered by the gale warning. Larger vessels should watch out for big waves.

Karding was the Philippines' 11th tropical cyclone for 2018. The country usually gets an average of 20 tropical cyclones per year. (READ: LIST: PAGASA's names for tropical cyclones in 2018)

PAGASA declared the start of the rainy season last June 8. – Rappler.com