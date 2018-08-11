But the southwest monsoon enhanced by Tropical Storm Karding (Yagi) will continue to bring rain on Sunday, August 12

Published 7:10 AM, August 12, 2018

What's the weather like in your area? Report the situation through Rappler's Agos or tweet us at @rapplerdotcom.

MANILA, Philippines – A tropical storm with the international name Leepi was spotted outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR), while the southwest monsoon or hanging habagat continues to affect Luzon and parts of the Visayas.

In a bulletin issued 4 am on Sunday, August 12, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Tropical Storm Leepi is located 2,230 kilometers east of extreme Northern Luzon, moving north at 15 kilometers per hour (km/h).

The tropical storm has maximum winds of 80 km/h and gustiness of up to 95 km/h.

PAGASA Weather Specialist Meno Mendoza said in a Facebook Live video past 5 am on Sunday that so far, it appears Leepi will not enter PAR. This is based on its current northward direction.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Karding (Yagi) continues to enhance the southwest monsoon even if it already left PAR on Saturday morning, August 11.

Karding is already 625 kilometers north northeast of extreme Northern Luzon, moving west northwest at 25 km/h. It stil has maximum winds of 75 km/h and gustiness of up to 90 km/h.

PAGASA warned that the enhanced southwest monsoon will again bring moderate to heavy rain to Metro Manila, Batanes, the Babuyan Group of Islands, the Ilocos Region, the Cordillera Administrative Region, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, and Mimaropa.

Scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms will also hit Western Visayas and the rest of Luzon. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

Residents of areas affected by the southwest monsoon should watch out for flash floods and landslides. Massive floods already hit parts of Metro Manila and Rizal on Saturday. (READ: #FloodPH: Things to do when you're trapped, in need of rescue)

In Marikina City, thousands of residents evacuated Saturday as the 3rd alarm was raised for the Marikina River. Relief efforts are being conducted for the affected residents. (READ: #ReliefPH: Help those affected by August 2018 monsoon)

Mindanao and the rest of the Visayas – not affected by the southwest monsoon – will have localized thunderstorms on Sunday. Flash floods and landslides are possible, too, if the rains become moderate or heavy.

Meanwhile, a gale warning was issued for Batanes, the Calayan Group of Islands, the Babuyan Group of Islands, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, Zambales, Bataan, Metro Manila, Cavite, the western coast of Batangas, Occidental Mindoro, and northern Palawan.

Seas off those areas are rough to very rough, with wave heights reaching 2.6 meters to 4.5 meters.

PAGASA advised fishermen and others with small vessels not to set sail in areas covered by the gale warning. Larger vessels should watch out for big waves.

Karding was the Philippines' 11th tropical cyclone for 2018. The country usually gets an average of 20 tropical cyclones per year. (READ: LIST: PAGASA's names for tropical cyclones in 2018)

PAGASA declared the start of the rainy season last June 8. – Rappler.com