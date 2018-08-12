Filipinos experience around 53% of the expected rainfall for the month just on Saturday, August 11

Published 10:35 PM, August 12, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Thinking that it rained way too much on Saturday, August 11?

It turns out that more than half of the expected volume of rain for the entire month of August fell just on Saturday, as the southwest monsoon was enhanced by Tropical Storm Karding (Yagi).

Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) forecaster Buddy Javier said it was 53.55% of August's expected rainfall that was experienced in just one day.

"Ini-expect natin is supposed to be nasa 504.2 millimeters (mm) sa month of August. Kahapon lang, kung napansin 'nyo po, medyo napakalakas po.... 270 is more than half of the climatological normal rainfall for August which is 504.2 mm," said Javier on Sunday, August 12.

(We were expecting around 504.2 mm of rainfall for the month of August. Yesterday, if you noticed, the rain was really heavy.... 270 is more than half of the climatological normal rainfall for August which is 504.2 mm.)

The heavy rain triggered massive floods in parts of Metro Manila and Rizal. (WATCH: Metro Manila flood situationer roundup)

It also caused the water level of the Marikina River to reach the 3rd alarm on Saturday. This led to the evacuation of thousands of residents. (LOOK: Thousands spend weekend in evacuation centers)

The Saturday flooding reminded people of the onslaught of Tropical Storm Ondoy (Ketsana), which dumped 556.1 mm of rain in a 4-day period in 2009.

PAGASA warned that the southwest monsoon would bring more rain to Luzon on Monday, August 13.

While the rain on Monday isn't expected to be as strong as Saturday's, it's uncertain yet how the rest of the month would go.

"Lighter na 'yung mararanasan natin starting tomorrow compared to yesterday. [Pero] kung pagbabasehan mo for the rest of August, hindi natin masasabi. Depende kung meron pa tayong bagyo na biglang makakaapekto sa atin," Javier said.

(What we'll experience starting tomorrow will be lighter compared to yesterday. But for the rest of August, we can't say. It depends if a tropical cyclone would affect our country.)

People affected by floods still need support. Click here to find out how you can help. – Rappler.com