Published 1:40 PM, August 13, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Tropical Storm Karding (Yagi) is no longer enhancing the southwest monsoon or hanging habagat, but a new low pressure area (LPA) will.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said noontime on Monday, August 13, that Karding is already 1,190 kilometers north northwest of extreme Northern Luzon, moving inland over eastern China at 40 kilometers per hour (km/h).

Karding had left PAR last Saturday morning, August 11. It enhanced the southwest monsoon last week, which in turn dumped more than half of August's expected rainfall volume just on Saturday.

While Karding may be out, an LPA was just spotted 925 kilometers east northeast of Basco, Batanes.

This LPA will enhance the southwest monsoon, which will bring scattered to widespread rain to Metro Manila, the Ilocos Region, the Cordillera Administrative Region, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Oriental Mindoro, and Occidental Mindoro.

PAGASA advised residents of these areas affected by the southwest monsoon to stay on alert for floods and landslides. Massive floods already hit parts of Metro Manila and Rizal over the weekend. (READ: #FloodPH: Things to do when you're trapped, in need of rescue)

As of noon on Monday, Zambales and Bataan remained under a yellow rainfall warning. This means heavy rain will continue in these provinces for the next 3 hours, and floods are possible in low-lying areas and near rivers. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

Leepi, Bebinca

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Leepi is still outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR), and remains unlikely to enter.

Leepi is located 1,895 kilometers east northeast of extreme Northern Luzon, moving northwest at 20 km/h. It has maximum winds of 85 km/h and gustiness of up to 105 km/h.

Note that because Leepi is outside PAR – and will probably remain there – it has no direct effect on any part of the country.

There's also Tropical Storm Bebinca outside PAR. It's 955 kilometers west of extreme Northern Luzon or near southeastern China, slowly moving east southeast.

Bebinca has maximum winds of 65 km/h and gustiness of up to 80 km/h. Like Leepi, it will not directly affect any part of the country, according to PAGASA.

The Philippines usually gets an average of 20 tropical cyclones per year. (READ: LIST: PAGASA's names for tropical cyclones in 2018)

PAGASA declared the start of the rainy season last June 8. – Rappler.com