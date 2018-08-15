The southwest monsoon will affect Batanes, the Babuyan Group of Islands, Ilocos, Cordillera, Zambales, and Bataan

Published 11:45 PM, August 15, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The southwest monsoon or hanging habagat will affect the western part of Luzon on Thursday, August 16.

In a bulletin issued 4 pm on Wednesday, August 15, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) warned that Batanes and the Babuyan Group of Islands will have moderate to heavy monsoon rain.

Scattered rains and thunderstorms will also hit the Ilocos Region, the Cordillera Administrative Region, Zambales, and Bataan. Residents should be on alert for possible flash floods and landslides, especially as lands are already saturated from the intense rain last week.

Some areas again suspended classes for Thursday, as they deal with the aftermath of the rain and floods. More than 800,000 people were affected. (READ: #WalangPasok: Class suspensions, Thursday, August 16)

The rest of the country, including Metro Manila, won't be affected by the southwest monsoon on Thursday. Expect generally sunny weather and only isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

Meanwhile, the low pressure area (LPA) that PAGASA was previously monitoring left the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Wednesday morning. After its exit, it developed into Tropical Depression Rumbia in the afternoon.

PAGASA said Rumbia, located 1,010 kilometers north northeast of Extreme Northern Luzon, has no direct effect on any part of the Philippines. It is moving toward China.

Aside from Rumbia, there's also a new LPA outside PAR, located 2,135 kilometers east of the Visayas. This new LPA will probably develop into a tropical depression, but it's unlikely to enter PAR.

PAGASA also continues to monitor Tropical Storm Bebinca outside PAR, located 1,155 kilometers west of extreme Northern Luzon. Bebinca is also not expected to enter, but remains over the West Philippine Sea because it is moving at a very slow 10 kilometers per hour.

Meanwhile, a gale warning was issued at 5 pm for Batanes, the Babuyan Group of Islands, the northern and western coasts of Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, Zambales, and Bataan.

Seas off those areas are rough to very rough, with wave heights reaching 2.8 meters to 4.5 meters.

PAGASA advised fishermen and others with small vessels not to set sail in areas covered by the gale warning. Larger vessels should watch out for big waves.

So far, the Philippines has had 11 tropical cyclones in 2018. The country usually gets an average of 20 tropical cyclones per year. (READ: LIST: PAGASA's names for tropical cyclones in 2018)

PAGASA declared the start of the rainy season last June 8. – Rappler.com