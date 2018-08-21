Scattered rains are expected in Ilocos, Cordillera, Central Luzon, Batanes, and the Babuyan Group of Islands

Published 6:20 PM, August 21, 2018

What's the weather like in your area? Report the situation through Rappler's Agos or tweet us at @rapplerdotcom.

MANILA, Philippines – The southwest monsoon or hanging habagat will again bring rain to parts of Luzon on Wednesday, August 22.

In a bulletin issued 4 pm on Tuesday, August 21, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the southwest monsoon is being enhanced by a low pressure area (LPA) outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).

This LPA is 310 kilometers west of extreme Northern Luzon, and is unlikely to become a tropical depression. PAGASA Weather Specialist Ariel Rojas said it could enter PAR, but just move northeast or upward.

Due to the southwest monsoon, scattered rains and thunderstorms are expected in the Ilocos Region, the Cordillera Administrative Region, Central Luzon, Batanes, and the Babuyan Group of Islands. Residents of these areas should stay on alert for flash floods and landslides.

The rest of the country, not affected by the southwest monsoon, will have localized thunderstorms. There could be floods and landslides as well if the thunderstorms bring heavy rain. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

A gale warning was also issued at 5 pm for Batanes, the Babuyan Group of Islands, the northern coast of Cagayan, and the northern coast of Ilocos Norte.

This means seas off these areas are rough to very rough, with wave heights reaching 2.6 meters to 4.5 meters.

Fishermen and others with small vessels were advised not to set sail in areas covered by the gale warning. Larger vessels should watch out for big waves.

PAGASA is also monitoring two typhoons outside PAR – Soulik and Cimaron.

Soulik is 1,270 kilometers northeast of extreme Northern Luzon, moving northwest at 25 kilometers per hour (km/h). It has maximum winds of 160 km/h and gustiness of up to 195 km/h.

Cimaron, meanwhile, is 2,300 kilometers east of extreme Northern Luzon, moving northwest at 25 km/h. It has maximum winds of 120 km/h and gustiness of up to 145 km/h.

According to PAGASA, both Soulik and Cimaron are unlikely to enter PAR.

So far, the Philippines has had 11 tropical cyclones in 2018. The country usually gets an average of 20 tropical cyclones per year. (READ: LIST: PAGASA's names for tropical cyclones in 2018)

PAGASA declared the start of the rainy season last June 8. – Rappler.com