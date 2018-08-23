PAGASA says Luis already made landfall in Taiwan, which is inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility

Published 1:10 PM, August 23, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The low pressure area (LPA) northwest of extreme northern Luzon entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) and developed into a tropical depression on Thursday, August 23.

The tropical depression has been given the local name Luis. It is the Philippines' 12th tropical cyclone for 2018.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Tropical Depression Luis is 290 kilometers north northwest of Basco, Batanes, moving east northeast at 15 kilometers per hour (km/h).

It has maximum winds of 55 km/h and gustiness of up to 90 km/h.

PAGASA said Luis already made landfall in the vicinity of Kaohsiung, Taiwan, at 8 am on Thursday.

Taiwan is still within PAR, the area set by the World Meteorological Organization for PAGASA to monitor. Weather disturbances inside PAR directly or indirectly affect the Philippines.

In the case of Luis, it is not expected to directly affect any part of the country, so there are no areas under tropical cyclone warning signals. But PAGASA said Luis may enhance the southwest monsoon or hanging habagat.

The southwest monsoon will bring moderate to heavy rain to La Union, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, Batanes, the Babuyan Group of Islands, and the Cordillera Administrative Region starting Friday, August 24.

Residents of those areas should watch out for possible flash floods and landslides. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

PAGASA also warned that sea travel is risky in the northern and western seaboards of Northern Luzon.

Based on its latest forecast track, Luis will leave PAR on Friday.

Meanwhile, PAGASA is also monitoring an LPA located 1,465 kilometers east of extreme Northern Luzon. Further updates will be given on this LPA.

The Philippines usually gets an average of 20 tropical cyclones per year. (READ: LIST: PAGASA's names for tropical cyclones in 2018)

PAGASA declared the start of the rainy season last June 8. – Rappler.com