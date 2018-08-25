Metro Manila and other areas in Luzon will have scattered rains and thunderstorms also due to the southwest monsoon

Published 6:30 PM, August 25, 2018

What's the weather like in your area? Report the situation through Rappler's Agos or tweet us at @rapplerdotcom.

MANILA, Philippines – Parts of Luzon will experience monsoon rains on Sunday, August 26, said state weather bureau PAGASA.

In its 24-hour weather forecast on Saturday, August 25, PAGASA said that monsoon rains are expected in Ilocos and Cordillera regions, plus Batanes, Babuyan group of islands, Zambales, and Bataan.

Meanwhile, Metro Manila, the rest of Cagayan Valley and Central Luzon regions, plus the Calabarzon region and both Occidental and Oriental Mindoro will have cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms.

This is due to the southwest monsoon affecting the western section of Luzon. PAGASA advised residents in these areas to be on alert for possible flooding and landslides.

Elsewhere, there will be isolated rainshowers due to localized thunderstorms. There could be flash floods and landslides as well if the thunderstorms bring heavy rain. (FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

PAGASA separately issued a 12-hour gale warning bulletin at 5 pm on Saturday for the northern seaboard of Northern Luzon, and the western seaboard of Northern and Central Luzon, also due to monsoon rains.

The seas off these areas will be rough to very rough, with wave heights reaching 2.6 meters to 4.5 meters. Waters will also be rough to very rough in the eastern seaboard of Northern and Central Luzon.

Strong to gale force winds are expected in these areas.

Fishermen and others with small vessels were advised not to set sail in areas covered by the gale warning. Larger vessels should watch out for big waves. – Rappler.com