The rain will be moderate to heavy in Ilocos, Cordillera, Batanes, the Babuyan Group of Islands, Zambales, and Bataan

Published 5:30 PM, August 26, 2018

What's the weather like in your area? Report the situation through Rappler's Agos or tweet us at @rapplerdotcom.

MANILA, Philippines – The southwest monsoon or hanging habagat will continue to affect Northern Luzon and Central Luzon on Monday, August 27.

In a bulletin issued 4 pm on Sunday, August 26, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) warned there would be moderate to heavy monsoon rain in the Ilocos Region, the Cordillera Administrative Region, Batanes, the Babuyan Group of Islands, Zambales, and Bataan.

The southwest monsoon will also bring scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms to the rest of Central Luzon and the rest of Cagayan Valley.

Residents of areas affected by the southwest monsoon should stay on alert for possible flash floods and landslides. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

The rest of the country, not affected by the southwest monsoon, will only have localized thunderstorms on Monday. But flash floods and landslides are possible, too, if the rain becomes heavy.

A gale warning was also issued at 5 pm on Sunday for Batanes, the Babuyan Group of Islands, the northern coast of Cagayan, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, the eastern coast of Cagayan, and Isabela.

This means seas off these areas are rough to very rough, with wave heights reaching 2.6 meters to 4.5 meters.

Fishermen and others with small vessels were advised not to set sail in areas covered by the gale warning. Larger vessels should watch out for big waves.

There is no potential tropical cyclone being monitored at the moment.

So far, the Philippines has had 12 tropical cyclone for 2018. The Philippines usually gets an average of 20 tropical cyclones per year. (READ: LIST: PAGASA's names for tropical cyclones in 2018)

PAGASA declared the start of the rainy season last June 8. – Rappler.com