Residents of those areas in Luzon should stay on alert for possible flash floods and landslides

Published 5:00 PM, August 27, 2018

What's the weather like in your area? Report the situation through Rappler's Agos or tweet us at @rapplerdotcom.

MANILA, Philippines – Expect more rain in Northern Luzon and Central Luzon on Tuesday, August 28, due to the southwest monsoon or hanging habagat.

In a bulletin issued 4 pm on Monday, August 27, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) warned there would be light to heavy rain in the Ilocos Region, the Cordillera Administrative Region, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, Batanes, and the Babuyan Group of Islands.

Residents of those areas should stay on alert for possible flash floods and landslides. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

The rest of the country, not affected by the southwest monsoon, will only have localized thunderstorms on Tuesday. But flash floods and landslides are possible, too, if the rain becomes heavy.

A gale warning was also issued at 5 pm on Monday for Batanes, the Babuyan Group of Islands, the northern coast of Cagayan, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, and Pangasinan.

This means seas off these areas are rough to very rough, with wave heights reaching 2.6 meters to 4.5 meters.

Fishermen and others with small vessels were advised not to set sail in areas covered by the gale warning. Larger vessels should watch out for big waves.

There is no potential tropical cyclone being monitored at the moment.

So far, the Philippines has had 12 tropical cyclone for 2018. The country usually gets an average of 20 tropical cyclones per year. (READ: LIST: PAGASA's names for tropical cyclones in 2018)

PAGASA declared the start of the rainy season last June 8. – Rappler.com