Light to heavy rain is expected in Ilocos Norte, llocos Sur, Apayao, Batanes, and the Babuyan Group of Islands

Published 5:00 PM, August 28, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The southwest monsoon or hanging habagat will bring more rain to Northern Luzon on Wednesday, August 29.

In a bulletin issued 4 pm on Tuesday, August 28, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said there will be light to heavy rain in Ilocos Norte, llocos Sur, Apayao, Batanes, and the Babuyan Group of Islands.

Residents of those areas should stay on alert for possible flash floods and landslides. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

The rest of the country, not affected by the southwest monsoon, will only have localized thunderstorms on Wednesday. But flash floods and landslides are possible, too, if the rain becomes heavy.

A gale warning was also issued at 5 pm on Tuesday for Batanes, the Babuyan Group of Islands, the northern coast of Cagayan, Ilocos Norte, and Ilocos Sur.

This means seas off these areas are rough to very rough, with wave heights reaching 2.6 meters to 4.5 meters.

Fishermen and others with small vessels were advised not to set sail in areas covered by the gale warning. Larger vessels should watch out for big waves.

There is no potential tropical cyclone being monitored at the moment.

So far, the Philippines has had 12 tropical cyclone for 2018. The country usually gets an average of 20 tropical cyclones per year. (READ: LIST: PAGASA's names for tropical cyclones in 2018)

PAGASA declared the start of the rainy season last June 8. – Rappler.com