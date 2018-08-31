Light to heavy rain is also expected in Surigao del Norte, Dinagat, Bicol, and the rest of the Visayas due to the low pressure area

Published 1:15 PM, August 31, 2018

What's the weather like in your area? Report the situation through Rappler's Agos or tweet us at @rapplerdotcom.

MANILA, Philippines – A low pressure area (LPA) is bringing rain to parts of the country on Friday, August 31.

In a bulletin issued 10 am on Friday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the LPA is already 350 kilometers east of Guiuan, Eastern Samar.

PAGASA warned that rain will be moderate to heavy in Eastern Visayas, which includes Biliran, Leyte, and the Samar provinces.

Light to heavy rain is also expected in Surigao del Norte, Dinagat, Bicol, and the rest of the Visayas.

Residents of these areas should be on alert for flash floods and landslides. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

The rest of Luzon, not affected by the LPA, will only have localized thunderstorms.

PAGASA also continues to monitor a typhoon outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR), with the international name Jebi.

In a bulletin issued 11 am on Friday, PAGASA said Typhoon Jebi is located 2,300 kilometers east of Northern Luzon, moving west at a faster 25 kilometers per hour (km/h) from the previous 20 km/h.

Jebi intensified further, and now has maximum winds of 205 km/h from the previous 160 km/h and gustiness of up to 255 km/h from the previous 195 km/h. It could later strengthen into a super typhoon, the strongest tropical cyclone category.

The good news – Jebi poses no direct threat to any part of the country. It may enter PAR on Sunday evening, September 2, but it will likely just stay near the boundary and then exit PAR on Monday morning, September 3.

PAGASA also said "no significant enhancement" of the southwest monsoon or hanging habagat is expected.

If Jebi enters PAR, it would be given the local name Maymay and become the Philippines' 13th tropical cyclone for 2018. The country usually gets an average of 20 tropical cyclones per year. (READ: LIST: PAGASA's names for tropical cyclones in 2018)

PAGASA declared the start of the rainy season last June 8. – Rappler.com