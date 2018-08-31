The Visayas, Bicol, Surigao del Norte, and Dinagat Islands will have scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms

Published 5:35 PM, August 31, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – A low pressure area (LPA) is expected to bring more rain to parts of the country on Saturday, September 1.

In a bulletin issued 4 pm on Friday, August 31, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the LPA is already 200 kilometers east of Catbalogan City, Samar.

Scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms are expected in the Visayas, Bicol, Surigao del Norte, and Dinagat Islands. Residents of these areas should be on alert for flash floods and landslides. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

The rest of the country, not affected by the LPA, will only have localized thunderstorms.

PAGASA also continues to monitor a typhoon outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR), with the international name Jebi.

Typhoon Jebi is now 2,205 kilometers east of Aparri, Cagayan, moving west northwest at 25 kilometers per hour (km/h).

Jebi maintained its strength, with maximum winds of 205 km/h and gustiness of up to 255 km/h. It could later strengthen into a super typhoon, the strongest tropical cyclone category.

The good news – Jebi poses no direct threat to any part of the country. It may enter PAR on Sunday evening, September 2, but it will likely just stay near the boundary and then exit PAR on Monday morning, September 3.

PAGASA also said "no significant enhancement" of the southwest monsoon or hanging habagat is expected.

If Jebi enters PAR, it would be given the local name Maymay and become the Philippines' 13th tropical cyclone for 2018. The country usually gets an average of 20 tropical cyclones per year. (READ: LIST: PAGASA's names for tropical cyclones in 2018)

PAGASA declared the start of the rainy season last June 8. – Rappler.com