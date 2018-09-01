Metro Manila, Calabarzon, Bicol, Mimaropa, and the Visayas will have rain due to the extension or trough of Jebi, a typhoon outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility

Published 5:15 PM, September 01, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The trough or extension of Typhoon Jebi will affect Southern Luzon and the Visayas, even if the typhoon remains outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).

In a bulletin issued 4 pm on Saturday, September 1, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Jebi is already 1,745 kilometers east of Aparri, Cagayan, moving northwest at a relatively fast 30 kilometers per hour (km/h).

The typhoon maintained its strength, with maximum winds of 205 km/h and gustiness of up to 255 km/h. It could later strengthen into a super typhoon, the strongest tropical cyclone category.

Jebi may enter PAR on Sunday evening, September 2, but it will likely just stay near the boundary and then exit PAR on Monday morning, September 3. It is not expected to approach land or make landfall.

The typhoon's trough or extension, however, will already bring scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms to Metro Manila, Calabarzon, Bicol, Mimaropa, and the Visayas on Sunday.

Residents of those areas should be on alert for flash floods and landslides, especially if the thunderstorms become severe. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

The rest of the country, not affected by Jebi's trough, will have generally good weather and only localized thunderstorms.

If Jebi enters PAR, it would be given the local name Maymay and become the Philippines' 13th tropical cyclone for 2018. The country usually gets an average of 20 tropical cyclones per year. (READ: LIST: PAGASA's names for tropical cyclones in 2018)

Meanwhile, the low pressure area that was earlier inside PAR has already dissipated.

PAGASA declared the start of the rainy season last June 8. – Rappler.com