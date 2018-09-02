Maymay (Jebi) will only stay near the boundary of the Philippine Area of Responsibility. Its trough or extension, however, is affecting some areas.

Published 4:25 PM, September 02, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The typhoon with the international name Jebi entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Sunday afternoon, September 2. It has been given the local name Maymay.

Typhoon Maymay is the Philippines' 13th tropical cyclone for 2018. The country usually gets an average of 20 tropical cyclones per year. (READ: LIST: PAGASA's names for tropical cyclones in 2018)

In a bulletin issued 4 pm on Sunday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Maymay is located 1,375 kilometers east northeast of Basco, Batanes, moving northwest at 25 kilometers per hour (km/h).

The typhoon slightly weakened a few hours before entering PAR. It now has maximum winds of 190 km/h from the previous 205 km/h and gustiness of up to 235 km/h from the previous 255 km/h.

There are no areas under tropical cyclone warning signals, and Maymay is not expected to make landfall in the Philippines. It will just stay near the PAR boundary.

PAGASA also said "no significant enhancement" of the southwest monsoon or hanging habagat is expected.

But the trough or extension of the typhoon is bringing scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms to Calabarzon, Bicol, Mimaropa, Caraga, Northern Mindanao, and the Visayas.

Residents of those areas should be on alert for flash floods and landslides, especially if the thunderstorms become severe. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

Based on its latest forecast track, Maymay will leave PAR on Monday morning, September 3.

PAGASA declared the start of the rainy season last June 8. – Rappler.com