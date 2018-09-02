Maymay (Jebi) is already 1,345 kilometers east northeast of Basco, Batanes as of late Sunday evening, September 2

Published 11:20 PM, September 02, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Typhoon Maymay (Jebi) is about to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR), only several hours after it entered.

In a bulletin issued 11 pm on Sunday, September 2, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Maymay is already 1,345 kilometers east northeast of Basco, Batanes, moving north northwest at a slightly slower 20 kilometers per hour (km/h) from the previous 25 km/h.

It is expected to leave PAR early Monday morning, September 3. It had entered at 2 pm on Sunday.

The typhoon continues to have maximum winds of 190 km/h and gustiness of up to 235 km/h.

There are no areas under tropical cyclone warning signals, and Maymay will not make landfall in the Philippines.

PAGASA also said "no significant enhancement" of the southwest monsoon or hanging habagat is expected.

But the trough or extension of the typhoon did bring scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms to Calabarzon, Bicol, Mimaropa, Caraga, Northern Mindanao, and the Visayas. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

Maymay is the Philippines' 13th tropical cyclone for 2018. The country usually gets an average of 20 tropical cyclones per year. (READ: LIST: PAGASA's names for tropical cyclones in 2018)

PAGASA declared the start of the rainy season last June 8. – Rappler.com