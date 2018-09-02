Parts of Luzon and the Zamboanga Peninsula have light to heavy rain on Monday, September 3

Published 7:00 AM, September 03, 2018

What's the weather like in your area? Report the situation through Rappler's Agos or tweet us at @rapplerdotcom.

MANILA, Philippines – Typhoon Maymay (Jebi) left the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) before dawn on Monday, September 3, just hours after it entered.

In a bulletin released past 5 am on Monday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Maymay is already 1,340 kilometers east northeast of Basco, Batanes, moving north northwest at 20 kilometers per hour (km/h).

The typhoon had entered PAR at 2 pm on Sunday, September 2. But it only stayed near the PAR boundary and did not make landfall in the Philippines, so no areas were placed under tropical cyclone warning signals.

Maymay's trough or extension only brought scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms to Calabarzon, Bicol, Mimaropa, Caraga, Northern Mindanao, and the Visayas.

As it left PAR, the typhoon slighty weakened. It now has maximum winds of 180 km/h from the previous 190 km/h and gustiness of up to 220 km/h from the previous 235 km/h.

Maymay was the Philippines' 13th tropical cyclone for 2018. The country usually gets an average of 20 tropical cyclones per year. (READ: LIST: PAGASA's names for tropical cyclones in 2018)

While Maymay has left, PAGASA is monitoring the effects of the southwest monsoon or hanging habagat.

Light to heavy rain is being experienced in Metro Manila, Pangasinan, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol, and the Zamboanga Peninsula.

Residents of those areas should watch out for flash floods and landslides. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

Classes have already been suspended in some areas on Monday due to the heavy rain. (READ: #WalangPasok: Class suspensions, Monday, September 3)

The rest of the country, not affected by the southwest monsoon, will only have localized thunderstorms.

PAGASA declared the start of the rainy season last June 8. – Rappler.com