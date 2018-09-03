The southwest monsoon will affect Metro Manila, Calabarzon, Bicol, Mimaropa, the Visayas, and Mindanao

Published 7:45 PM, September 03, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The southwest monsoon or hanging habagat will bring more rain to the country on Tuesday, September 4.

In a bulletin issued 4 pm on Monday, September 3, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the southwest monsoon is expected to affect Southern Luzon, the Visayas, and Mindanao.

Scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms are expected in Metro Manila, Calabarzon, Bicol, Mimaropa, the Visayas, and Mindanao.

Residents of those areas should watch out for flash floods and landslides. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

The rest of Luzon, not affected by the southwest monsoon, will only have localized thunderstorms. But flash floods and landslides are also possible if the thunderstorms become severe.

Typhoon Maymay (Jebi) earlier left the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) before dawn on Monday. It only stayed near the PAR boundary and did not hit land.

Maymay was the Philippines' 13th tropical cyclone for 2018. The country usually gets an average of 20 tropical cyclones per year. (READ: LIST: PAGASA's names for tropical cyclones in 2018)

PAGASA declared the start of the rainy season last June 8. – Rappler.com