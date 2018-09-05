The southwest monsoon will continue to affect Southern Luzon and the Visayas

Published 5:15 PM, September 05, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – A low pressure area (LPA) is still being monitored inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).

In a bulletin issued 4 pm on Wednesday, September 5, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the LPA is already 1,025 kilometers east of Basco, Batanes.

PAGASA Weather Specialist Gener Quitlong said in a Facebook Live video that the LPA is unlikely to develop into a tropical depression within the next 24 to 48 hours.

So far, the Philippines has had 13 tropical cyclones in 2018. The country usually gets an average of 20 tropical cyclones per year. (READ: LIST: PAGASA's names for tropical cyclones in 2018)

The LPA, however, is enhancing the southwest monsoon or hanging habagat, which will bring more rain to Southern Luzon and the Visayas.

Scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms are expected in Cavite, Batangas, Mimaropa, Bicol, and the Visayas due to the southwest monsoon.

Residents of those areas should watch out for flash floods and landslides. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

The rest of the country, not affected by the southwest monsoon, will only have localized thunderstorms. But flash floods and landslides are also possible if the thunderstorms become severe.

PAGASA declared the start of the rainy season last June 8. – Rappler.com