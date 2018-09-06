The low pressure area, one of two LPAs inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility, is 130 kilometers west of Calapan City, Oriental Mindoro

Published 6:55 PM, September 06, 2018

What's the weather like in your area? Report the situation through Rappler's Agos or tweet us at @rapplerdotcom.

MANILA, Philippines – There are now two low pressure areas (LPAs) inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR), with one of them bringing rain. Plus, there's the southwest monsoon or hanging habagat.

In a bulletin issued 4 pm on Thursday, September 6, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the first LPA is already 695 kilometers east northeast of Basco, Batanes.

PAGASA Weather Specialist Samuel Duran said this LPA has no direct effect on the country and may leave PAR within 24 hours.

The second LPA that formed, meanwhile, is located 130 kilometers west of Calapan City, Oriental Mindoro.

This LPA is bringing scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms to Palawan, Oriental Mindoro, and Occidental Mindoro.

As for the southwest monsoon, it is affecting Metro Manila, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, the rest of Mimaropa, Bicol, and the Visayas.

Residents of areas affected by the LPA and the southwest monsoon should watch out for flash floods and landslides. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

The rest of the country will only have localized thunderstorms. But flash floods and landslides are also possible if the thunderstorms become severe.

So far, the Philippines has had 13 tropical cyclones in 2018. The country usually gets an average of 20 tropical cyclones per year. (READ: LIST: PAGASA's names for tropical cyclones in 2018)

PAGASA declared the start of the rainy season last June 8. – Rappler.com