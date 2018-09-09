The low pressure area is 145 kilometers northeast of Basco, Batanes, as of late Sunday morning, September 9

Published 11:55 AM, September 09, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – A low pressure (LPA) is bringing rain to parts of Luzon on Sunday, September 9, while the tropical storm outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) intensified into a severe tropical storm.

In a bulletin issued 11 am on Sunday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the LPA is already 145 kilometers northeast of Basco, Batanes.

It is bringing moderate to heavy rain to Batanes and the Babuyan Group of Islands, as well as light to moderate rain to northern Cagayan, Apayao, Abra, Kalinga, and the Ilocos Region.

Residents of those areas should be on alert for flash floods and landslides. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

PAGASA said the LPA could strengthen into a tropical depression within the next 24 to 36 hours. If it does, it would be named Neneng.

Meanwhile, PAGASA is also monitoring Severe Tropical Storm Mangkhut, which is located outside PAR.

Mangkhut is already 3,255 kilometers east of Southern Luzon, moving west at a relatively fast 35 kilometers per hour (km/h) toward the Northern Mariana Islands, a United States territory near Guam.

The severe tropical storm has maximum winds of 110 km/h and gustiness of up to 135 km/h.

It might enter PAR on Wednesday, September 12. If it does enter, it would be named Ompong – assuming the LPA inside PAR becomes Neneng.

So far, the Philippines has had 13 tropical cyclones in 2018. The country usually gets an average of 20 tropical cyclones per year. (READ: LIST: PAGASA's names for tropical cyclones in 2018)

PAGASA declared the start of the rainy season last June 8. – Rappler.com