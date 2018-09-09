The low pressure area is affecting parts of Luzon, while Typhoon Mangkhut might enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Wednesday, September 12

Published 5:40 PM, September 09, 2018

What's the weather like in your area? Report the situation through Rappler's Agos or tweet us at @rapplerdotcom.

MANILA, Philippines – Mangkhut, located outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR), intensified from a severe tropical storm into a typhoon on Sunday afternoon, September 9, while a low pressure area inside PAR continues to bring rain.

In a bulletin issued 4 pm on Sunday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the LPA is already 150 kilometers northeast of Basco, Batanes.

It is bringing scattered rains and thunderstorms to Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, Apayao, Abra, Batanes, and the Babuyan Group of Islands.

Residents of those areas should be on alert for flash floods and landslides. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

PAGASA said the LPA could strengthen into a tropical depression within the next 24 to 48 hours. If it does, it would be named Neneng.

Meanwhile, PAGASA is also monitoring Typhoon Mangkhut outside PAR.

Mangkhut is already 3,075 kilometers east of Southern Luzon, moving west northwest at a relatively fast 35 kilometers per hour (km/h).

The typhoon now has maximum winds of 120 km/h from the previous 110 km/h and gustiness of up to 145 km/h from the previous 135 km/h. It could strengthen further.

It might enter PAR on Wednesday, September 12. If it does enter, it would be named Ompong – assuming the LPA inside PAR becomes Neneng.

Tropical cyclone warning signals could be raised in some areas beginning Thursday, September 13.

PAGASA Weather Specialist Ariel Rojas noted, however, that the forecast for the typhoon could still change in the coming days. The public should continue monitoring updates.

So far, the Philippines has had 13 tropical cyclones in 2018. The country usually gets an average of 20 tropical cyclones per year. (READ: LIST: PAGASA's names for tropical cyclones in 2018)

PAGASA declared the start of the rainy season last June 8. – Rappler.com