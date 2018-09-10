PAGASA also continues to monitor Typhoon Mangkhut, which is still outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility

Published 12:10 PM, September 10, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The low pressure area north of Batanes developed into a tropical depression on Monday morning, September 10. It has been given the local name Neneng.

Neneng is the Philippines' 14th tropical cyclone for 2018. The country usually gets an average of 20 tropical cyclones per year. (READ: LIST: PAGASA's names for tropical cyclones in 2018)

In a bulletin released past 11 am on Monday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Neneng is located 120 kilometers north of Basco, Batanes, moving south southwest at a slow 10 kilometers per hour (km/h).

The tropical depression has maximum winds of 45 kilometers per hour (km/h) and gustiness of up to 60 km/h.

Signal No. 1 is now raised in Batanes. PAGASA warned that occasional rains with gusty winds are expected in the province. Fishermen and others with small sea vessels should also not set sail in the seaboard of Batanes.

The trough or extension of Neneng will also bring moderate to heavy rain to the Babuyan Group of Islands, as well as scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms to Ilocos Norte and Apayao.

Residents of areas affected by the tropical depression should watch out for possible flash floods and landslides. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

Based on its latest forecast track, Neneng will leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Tuesday, September 11.

Meanwhile, PAGASA continues to monitor Typhoon Mangkhut, which is located 2,440 kilometers east of Southern Luzon, still outside PAR.

Mangkhut intensified further, and now has maximum winds of 140 km/h from the previous 120 km/h and gustiness of up to 170 km/h from the previous 145 km/h. Since it is still over water, it could strengthen again.

The typhoon might enter PAR on Wednesday, September 12. If it does enter, it would be named Ompong.

PAGASA earlier said it could pass through the Cagayan-Batanes area on Saturday, September 15, and then exit PAR between Saturday and Sunday, September 16.

Note though that since Mangkhut is still too far, its track remains uncertain. Further updates will be released in the coming days.

PAGASA declared the start of the rainy season last June 8. – Rappler.com