The tropical depression is bringing light to heavy rain to Northern Luzon

Published 6:35 PM, September 10, 2018

What's the weather like in your area? Report the situation through Rappler's Agos or tweet us at @rapplerdotcom.

MANILA, Philippines – Tropical Depression Neneng slightly intensified as it continued to bring rain to Northern Luzon.

In a bulletin released past 5 pm on Monday, September 10, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Neneng is located 150 kilometers north northwest of Basco, Batanes, moving west northwest at a slow 10 kilometers per hour (km/h).

The tropical depression now has maximum winds of 55 km/h from the previous 45 km/h and gustiness of up to 65 km/h from the previous 60 km/h.

PAGASA warned that Neneng is bringing occasional rains with gusty winds to Batanes.

The trough or extension of the tropical depression will also trigger scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms in the Babuyan Group of Islands, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, the Cordillera Administrative Region, and Cagayan Valley.

Residents of areas affected by Neneng should watch out for possible flash floods and landslides. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

Based on its latest forecast track, Neneng will leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Tuesday morning, September 11.

Neneng is the Philippines' 14th tropical cyclone for 2018. The country usually gets an average of 20 tropical cyclones per year. (READ: LIST: PAGASA's names for tropical cyclones in 2018)

Meanwhile, PAGASA continues to monitor Typhoon Mangkhut outside PAR. Read the forecast on Mangkhut as of Monday afternoon here.

PAGASA declared the start of the rainy season last June 8. – Rappler.com