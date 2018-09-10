Tropical Depression Neneng is hours away from leaving the Philippine Area of Responsibility

Published 11:35 PM, September 10, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Tropical Depression Neneng slightly accelerated and maintained its strength late Monday evening, September 10, just hours before its expected exit from the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).

In a bulletin issued 11 pm on Monday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Neneng is located 150 kilometers west northwest of Basco, Batanes, moving southwest at a slightly faster 15 kilometers per hour (km/h) from the previous 10 km/h.

The tropical depression continues to have maximum winds of 55 km/h and gustiness of up to 65 km/h.

Signal No. 1 remains raised in Batanes, where Neneng is bringing occasional rains with gusty winds. Fishermen and others with small sea vessels should also not set sail in the seaboard of Batanes.

The trough or extension of the tropical depression will also trigger moderate to heavy rain in the Babuyan Group of Islands, as well as scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms in Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, and the Cordillera Administrative Region.

Residents of areas affected by Neneng should watch out for possible flash floods and landslides. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

Based on its latest forecast track, Neneng will leave PAR on Tuesday morning, September 11.

Neneng is the Philippines' 14th tropical cyclone for 2018. The country usually gets an average of 20 tropical cyclones per year. (READ: LIST: PAGASA's names for tropical cyclones in 2018)

Meanwhile, PAGASA continues to monitor Typhoon Mangkhut outside PAR. Read the forecast on Mangkhut as of Monday evening here.

PAGASA declared the start of the rainy season last June 8. – Rappler.com