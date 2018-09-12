Ompong (Mangkhut) slightly accelerates before dawn on Thursday, September 13, while located 855 kilometers east of Virac, Catanduanes

Published 6:00 AM, September 13, 2018

What's the weather like in your area? Report the situation through Rappler's Agos or tweet us at @rapplerdotcom.

MANILA, Philippines – More areas were placed under Signal No. 1 before dawn on Thursday, September 13, as Typhoon Ompong (Mangkhut) slightly accelerated while maintaining its strength.

In a bulletin issued 5 am on Thursday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Ompong is already 855 kilometers east of Virac, Catanduanes, moving west at a slightly faster 30 kilometers per hour (km/h) from the previous 20 km/h.

The typhoon continues to have maximum winds of 205 km/h and gustiness of up to 255 km/h.

Signal No. 1 is now raised in:

Cagayan

Isabela

Kalinga

Mountain Province

Ifugao

Nueva Vizcaya

Quirino

Aurora

Quezon including Polillo Island

Camarines Norte

Camarines Sur

Albay

Sorsogon

Catanduanes

Burias and Ticao islands

Northern Samar

PAGASA said occasional rains with gusty winds are expected in areas under Signal No. 1.

On Thursday, Ompong could also reach a peak intensity of 220 km/h in terms of maximum winds and 270 km/h in terms of gustiness. It might become a super typhoon. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

PAGASA warned there may be heavy to intense rain, storm surges in coastal areas, and very strong winds in Cagayan and Isabela beginning Friday, September 14, and in Northern Luzon on Saturday, September 15.

Ompong might make landfall in the northern tip of Cagayan on Saturday morning.

Fishermen and others with small sea vessels are advised not to venture out into the seaboards of areas under Signal No. 1, the northern seaboard of Northern Luzon, and the eastern seaboards of the Visayas and Mindanao.

Class suspensions have already been announced for the rest of the week. (READ: #WalangPasok: Class suspensions for September 13, 14, 15)

The typhoon is also enhancing the southwest monsoon or hanging habagat. The enhanced southwest monsoon could trigger moderate to heavy rain in the following areas:

Thursday - Palawan, Bicol, Visayas

Friday - Palawan, Zamboanga Peninsula, Western Visayas, Central Visayas

Saturday - Palawan, Zamboanga Peninsula, Western Visayas

Residents of areas affected by the southwest monsoon should be on alert for flash floods and landslides, too.

The rest of Luzon, including Metro Manila, might have light to heavy rain with occasional gusty winds starting Friday. PAGASA earlier said Metro Manila could be placed under Signal No. 1 if Ompong's outer rainbands affect it.

PAGASA also noted that since this is still a "long-range forecast," it could change. The public should closely monitor updates. (READ: Will Typhoon Ompong be the same as Super Typhoon Lawin?)

Local government units, the Armed Forces of the Philippines, the Philippine National Police, and the Philippine Coast Guard were placed on alert to respond to the typhoon.

Ompong is the Philippines' 15th tropical cyclone for 2018. The country usually gets an average of 20 tropical cyclones per year. (READ: LIST: PAGASA's names for tropical cyclones in 2018)

PAGASA declared the start of the rainy season last June 8. – Rappler.com