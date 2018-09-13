Much of the rest of Luzon is under Signal No. 2 or 1 due to Typhoon Ompong (Mangkhut), while Northern Samar is under Signal No. 1

Published 6:00 AM, September 14, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Signal No. 3 is now raised in Isabela due to Typhoon Ompong (Mangkhut), which maintained its strength before dawn on Friday, September 14, while still threatening Northern Luzon.

In a bulletin issued 5 am on Friday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Ompong is already 655 kilometers east of Infanta, Quezon, moving west northwest at 20 kilometers per hour (km/h).

The typhoon continues to have maximum winds of 205 km/h and gustiness of up to 255 km/h. Even if PAGASA does not yet classify Ompong as a super typhoon, it remains to be a powerful tropical cyclone with a huge diameter of 900 kilometers.

Below are the tropical cyclone warning signals in place.

Signal No. 3:

Isabela

Signal No. 2:

Batanes

Cagayan including Babuyan Group of Islands

Ilocos Norte

Ilocos Sur

Apayao

Abra

Kalinga

Mountain Province

Ifugao

La Union

Benguet

Nueva Vizcaya

Quirino

Pangasinan

Nueva Ecija

Aurora

Tarlac

Signal No. 1:

Pampanga

Bataan

Zambales

Bulacan

Rizal

Metro Manila

Cavite

Batangas

Laguna

Quezon including Polillo Island

northern part of Occidental Mindoro including Lubang Island

northern part of Oriental Mindoro

Masbate

Marinduque

Camarines Norte

Camarines Sur

Catanduanes

Albay

Sorsogon

Burias and Ticao islands

Northern Samar

Stormy weather is expected in areas under Signal Nos. 2 and 3, while there will be occasional rains and gusty winds in areas under Signal No. 1.

PAGASA warned there may be heavy to intense rain, storm surges in coastal areas, and very strong winds in Cagayan Valley and the Cordillera Administrative Region beginning Friday, and in Northern Luzon on Saturday, September 15. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

Ompong might make landfall in the Cagayan-Isabela area early Saturday morning. (READ: Will Typhoon Ompong be the same as Super Typhoon Lawin?)

PAGASA warned that serious floods and landslides are possible, while many trees could get uprooted and homes made of light materials may be damaged. (READ: Duterte sends Cabinet members to Luzon provinces in Ompong's path)

Fishermen and others with small sea vessels are also advised not to venture out into the seaboards of areas under tropical cyclone warning signals, and in the eastern seaboards of the Visayas and Mindanao.

More than 3,500 passengers were stranded in various ports. Several flights were also canceled.

Class suspensions have already been announced for the rest of the week. (READ: #WalangPasok: Class suspensions for September 13, 14, 15)

The typhoon is also enhancing the southwest monsoon or hanging habagat. The enhanced southwest monsoon could trigger moderate to heavy rain in the Visayas, and light to heavy rain in Palawan, the Zamboanga Peninsula, Northern Mindanao, and Caraga.

Residents of areas affected by the southwest monsoon should be on alert for flash floods and landslides, too.

National government agencies, local government units, the Armed Forces of the Philippines, the Philippine National Police, and the Philippine Coast Guard were placed on alert to respond to the typhoon. (READ: What gov't has done so far to prepare for Typhoon Ompong)

Ompong is the Philippines' 15th tropical cyclone for 2018. The country usually gets an average of 20 tropical cyclones per year. (READ: LIST: PAGASA's names for tropical cyclones in 2018)

PAGASA declared the start of the rainy season last June 8. – Rappler.com