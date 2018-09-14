Ompong (Mangkhut) will soon make landfall in Cagayan. The province and several other areas are under Signal No. 4 as of late Friday evening, September 14.

Published 11:40 PM, September 14, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Typhoon Ompong (Mangkhut) "posed a serious threat" to Cagayan late Friday evening, September 14, a few hours before its expected landfall in the province.

In a bulletin issued 11 pm on Friday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Ompong is already 190 kilometers east of Tuguegarao City, Cagayan, moving west northwest at 30 kilometers per hour (km/h).

The typhoon continues to have maximum winds of 205 km/h and gustiness of up to 255 km/h. Even if PAGASA does not yet classify Ompong as a super typhoon, it remains to be a powerful tropical cyclone with a huge diameter of 900 kilometers.

Ompong's landfall in Cagayan could be between 1 am and 3 am on Saturday, September 15. Thousands of people earlier evacuated there, and thousands more in other areas as well. (READ: Will Typhoon Ompong be the same as Super Typhoon Lawin?)

Below are the tropical cyclone warning signals in place.

Signal No. 4:

Cagayan including Babuyan Group of Islands

northern part of Isabela

Apayao

Abra

Ilocos Norte

Kalinga

Signal No. 3:

Batanes

southern part of Isabela

Ilocos Sur

La Union

Mountain Province

Benguet

Ifugao

Nueva Vizcaya

Quirino

northern part of Aurora

Signal No. 2:

Pangasinan

Tarlac

Nueva Ecija

southern part of Aurora

Zambales

Pampanga

Bulacan

northern part of Quezon including Polillo Island

Signal No. 1:

Bataan

Rizal

Metro Manila

Cavite

Batangas

Laguna

southern part of Quezon

Lubang Island

Marinduque

Camarines Norte

Camarines Sur

Catanduanes

Albay

Burias Island

Stormy weather is expected in areas under Signal Nos. 2, 3, and 4, while there will be occasional rains and gusty winds in areas under Signal No. 1. The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council estimated that at least 5.2 million people are in the path of the typhoon.

PAGASA warned that serious floods and landslides are possible, while many trees could get uprooted and homes made of light materials may be damaged.

Coastal areas in Cagayan and Ilocos Norte could also experience storm surges up to 6 meters high, while Isabela and Ilocos Sur could have storm surges up to 2 meters high. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

Fishermen and others with small sea vessels are advised not to venture out into the seaboards of areas under tropical cyclone warning signals, and in the seaboards of the Visayas and Mindanao.

More than 4,800 passengers have been stranded in various ports. Domestic and international flights have been canceled. (READ: DFA giving P5,000 aid for OFWs stranded due to Typhoon Ompong)

Classes were also suspended in various regions. (READ: #WalangPasok: Class suspensions for September 13, 14, 15)

Based on its latest forecast track, Ompong might leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Saturday evening. This estimated time of exit could still change if it slows down.

The typhoon is also enhancing the southwest monsoon or hanging habagat. The enhanced southwest monsoon could trigger moderate to heavy rain in the Visayas, and light to heavy rain in Palawan, the Zamboanga Peninsula, Northern Mindanao, and Caraga.

Residents of areas affected by the southwest monsoon should be on alert for flash floods and landslides, too.

National government agencies, local government units, the Armed Forces of the Philippines, the Philippine National Police, and the Philippine Coast Guard were placed on alert to respond to the typhoon. (READ: What gov't has done so far to prepare for Typhoon Ompong)

Ompong is the Philippines' 15th tropical cyclone for 2018. The country usually gets an average of 20 tropical cyclones per year. (READ: LIST: PAGASA's names for tropical cyclones in 2018)

PAGASA declared the start of the rainy season last June 8. – Rappler.com

