Ompong (Mangkhut) slightly weakens early Saturday morning, September 15, but it remains strong

Published 8:55 AM, September 15, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Typhoon Ompong (Mangkhut) slightly weakened early Saturday morning, September 15, and is now heading toward Ilocos Norte.

In a bulletin issued 8 am on Saturday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Ompong is already in the vicinity of Kabugao, Apayao, moving west a slightly slower 30 kilometers per hour (km/h) from the previous 35 km/h.

The typhoon now has maximum winds of 185 km/h from the previous 200 km/h and gustiness of up to 305 km/h from the previous 330 km/h. Note that although it has slightly weakened, it remains strong.

Below are the tropical cyclone warning signals in place. Cagayan, where Ompong made landfall at 1:40 am on Saturday, has been downgraded from Signal No. 4 to 3.

Signal No. 4:

Ilocos Norte

Babuyan Group of Islands

Apayao

Abra

Kalinga

Signal No. 3:

Cagayan

Batanes

Ilocos Sur

La Union

Mountain Province

Benguet

Ifugao

northern part of Isabela

Signal No. 2:

southern part of Isabela

Nueva Vizcaya

Pangasinan

Tarlac

Nueva Ecija

Aurora

Zambales

Quirino

Pampanga

Bulacan

northern part of Quezon including Polillo Island

Signal No. 1:

Bataan

Rizal

Metro Manila

Cavite

Batangas

Laguna

southern part of Quezon

Lubang Island

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council earlier estimated that at least 5.2 million people are in the path of the typhoon.

Thousands of people in affected areas had evacuated ahead of Ompong's landfall. (READ: Will Typhoon Ompong be the same as Super Typhoon Lawin?)

Ilocos Norte remains at risk of storm surges up to 6 meters high, while Ilocos Sur, La Union, and Pangasinan could see storm surges up to 2 meters. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

Fishermen and others with small sea vessels are advised not to venture out into the seaboards of areas under tropical cyclone warning signals, the seaboards of Luzon and the Visayas, and the northern and western seaboards of Mindanao.

More than 6,000 passengers were stranded in various seaports. Domestic and international flights have been canceled. (READ: DFA giving P5,000 aid for OFWs stranded due to Typhoon Ompong)

Classes were also suspended in various regions. (READ: #WalangPasok: Class suspensions for September 13, 14, 15)

Aside from directly affecting Luzon, Ompong is enhancing the southwest monsoon or hanging habagat. The enhanced southwest monsoon will trigger gusty winds and moderate to heavy rain in Western Visayas, the Zamboanga Peninsula, the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, Mimaropa, and Bicol. Scattered light to heavy rains will also hit Eastern Visayas and Central Visayas.

Residents of areas affected by the southwest monsoon should be on alert for flash floods and landslides, too.

Based on its latest forecast track, Ompong might leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Saturday evening. This estimated time of exit could still change if it slows down again.

PAGASA cautioned, however, that even if the eye of the typhoon would already be outside PAR, it could still affect parts of Luzon due to its wide diameter. (READ: COMPARISON: Typhoon Ompong and previous Philippine typhoons)

National government agencies, local government units, the Armed Forces of the Philippines, the Philippine National Police, and the Philippine Coast Guard were placed on alert to respond to the typhoon. (READ: What gov't has done so far to prepare for Typhoon Ompong)

Ompong is the Philippines' 15th tropical cyclone for 2018. The country usually gets an average of 20 tropical cyclones per year. (READ: LIST: PAGASA's names for tropical cyclones in 2018)

PAGASA declared the start of the rainy season last June 8. – Rappler.com

