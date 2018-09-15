Typhoon Ompong (Mangkhut) maintains its strength and speed early Saturday afternoon, September 15, while located 85 kilometers west of Laoag City, Ilocos Norte

Published 3:00 PM, September 15, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Typhoon Ompong (Mangkhut) maintained its strength and speed early Saturday afternoon, September 15, with 29 areas still under Signal Nos. 1, 2, and 3.

In a bulletin issued 2 pm on Saturday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Ompong is already 85 kilometers west of Laoag City, Ilocos Norte. It is moving west northwest at 25 kilometers per hour (km/h).

The typhoon continues to have maximum winds of 170 km/h and gustiness of up to 260 km/h.

Below are the areas remaining under tropical cyclone warning signals.

Signal No. 3:

Cagayan including Babuyan Group of Islands

Batanes

Ilocos Sur

Ilocos Norte

La Union

Mountain Province

Benguet

Ifugao

Kalinga

Apayao

Abra

Signal No. 2:

Isabela

Nueva Vizcaya

Pangasinan

Tarlac

Nueva Ecija

Aurora

Zambales

Quirino

Pampanga

Bulacan

Signal No. 1:

Bataan

Rizal

Metro Manila

Cavite

Batangas

Laguna

Lubang Island

northern part of Quezon including Polillo Island

Ompong had made landfall in Baggao, Cagayan at 1:40 am on Saturday. The typhoon swept away the roof of the Cagayan provincial capitol and damaged the Tuguegarao Airport. (READ: 126,700 Filipinos affected hours after Ompong landfall)

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council earlier estimated that at least 5.2 million people are in the path of the typhoon. No deaths have been reported, so far.

Thousands of people in affected areas were able to evacuate ahead of Ompong's landfall. (READ: Will Typhoon Ompong be the same as Super Typhoon Lawin?)

Ilocos Norte and Ilocos Sur remain at risk of storm surges up to 3 meters high, while La Union and Pangasinan could see storm surges up to 2 meters high. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

Fishermen and others with small sea vessels are advised not to venture out into the seaboards of areas under tropical cyclone warning signals, the seaboards of Luzon and the Visayas, and the northern and western seaboards of Mindanao.

More than 6,000 passengers have been stranded at various seaports. Domestic and international flights have been canceled. (READ: DFA giving P5,000 aid for OFWs stranded due to Typhoon Ompong)

Classes were also suspended in various regions. (READ: #WalangPasok: Class suspensions for September 13, 14, 15)

Aside from directly affecting Luzon, Ompong is enhancing the southwest monsoon or hanging habagat. The enhanced southwest monsoon will trigger gusty winds and moderate to heavy rain in Western Visayas, the Zamboanga Peninsula, the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, Mimaropa, and Bicol. Scattered light to heavy rains will also hit Eastern Visayas and Central Visayas.

Residents of areas affected by the southwest monsoon should be on alert for flash floods and landslides, too.

Based on its latest forecast track, Ompong might leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Saturday evening. This estimated time of exit could still change if it slows down again.

PAGASA cautioned, however, that even if the eye of the typhoon exits PAR, Ompong could still affect parts of Luzon due to its wide diameter. (READ: COMPARISON: Typhoon Ompong and previous Philippine typhoons)

National government agencies, local government units, the Armed Forces of the Philippines, the Philippine National Police, and the Philippine Coast Guard were placed on alert to respond to the typhoon. (READ: What gov't has done so far to prepare for Typhoon Ompong)

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said on Saturday that President Rodrigo Duterte is eyeing a trip to affected areas.

Ompong is the Philippines' 15th tropical cyclone for 2018. The country usually gets an average of 20 tropical cyclones per year. (READ: LIST: PAGASA's names for tropical cyclones in 2018)

PAGASA declared the start of the rainy season last June 8. – Rappler.com

