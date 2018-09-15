Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, and La Union remain under Signal No. 3 even as Ompong (Mangkhut) is about to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility

Published 8:35 PM, September 15, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Typhoon Ompong (Mangkhut) maintained its strength while moving over the West Philippine Sea early Saturday evening, September 15, on its way out of the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).

In a bulletin issued 8 pm on Saturday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Ompong is already 240 kilometers west northwest of Laoag City, Ilocos Norte, moving northwest at 25 kilometers per hour (km/h).

The typhoon continues to have maximum winds of 160 km/h and gustiness of up to 195 km/h. (READ: COMPARISON: Typhoon Ompong and previous Philippine typhoons)

There are fewer areas under tropical cyclone warning signals as Ompong moves away.

Signal No. 3:

Ilocos Norte

Ilocos Sur

La Union

Signal No. 2:

Batanes

Cagayan including Babuyan Group of Islands

Abra

Apayao

Kalinga

Mountain Province

Ifugao

Benguet

Pangasinan

Zambales

Signal No. 1:

Isabela

Nueva Vizcaya

Quirino

Tarlac

Pampanga

Bulacan

Nueva Ecija

Aurora

Bataan

Based on its latest forecast track, Ompong might leave PAR between 8 pm and 10 pm on Saturday.

But PAGASA warned that due to the typhoon's wide diameter, it will continue to bring rain and enhance the southwest monsoon or hanging habagat, even if it would be outside PAR already.

The enhanced southwest monsoon will trigger gusty winds and light to heavy rain in Western Visayas and Mimaropa. Residents of areas affected by the southwest monsoon should be on alert for flash floods and landslides, too. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

Fishermen and others with small sea vessels are advised not to venture out into the seaboards of areas under tropical cyclone warning signals, as well as the seaboards of Luzon and the Visayas.

More than 6,000 passengers have been stranded at various seaports. Domestic and international flights have been canceled. (READ: DFA giving P5,000 aid for OFWs stranded due to Typhoon Ompong)

Classes were also suspended in various regions. (READ: #WalangPasok: Class suspensions for September 13, 14, 15)

Ompong had made landfall in Baggao, Cagayan at 1:40 am on Saturday. The typhoon swept away the roof of the Cagayan provincial capitol and damaged the Tuguegarao Airport. (READ: 126,700 Filipinos affected hours after Ompong landfall)

At least 7 people have been reported dead due to the typhoon. (LOOK: 5 dead in Baguio City due to Typhoon Ompong flood)

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council earlier estimated that at least 5.2 million people were in Ompong's path.

Thousands of people in affected areas were able to evacuate ahead of Ompong's landfall. (READ: Will Typhoon Ompong be the same as Super Typhoon Lawin?)

National government agencies, local government units, the Armed Forces of the Philippines, the Philippine National Police, and the Philippine Coast Guard were placed on alert to respond to the typhoon. (READ: What gov't has done so far to prepare for Typhoon Ompong)

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said on Saturday that President Rodrigo Duterte is eyeing a trip to affected areas.

Ompong is the Philippines' 15th tropical cyclone for 2018. The country usually gets an average of 20 tropical cyclones per year. (READ: LIST: PAGASA's names for tropical cyclones in 2018)

PAGASA declared the start of the rainy season last June 8. – Rappler.com

