Ompong (Mangkhut) exits the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Saturday evening, September 15, and heads for China

Published 9:50 PM, September 15, 2018

What's the weather like in your area?

MANILA, Philippines – Typhoon Ompong (Mangkhut) left the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) at 9 pm on Saturday, September 15, but it continues to enhance the southwest monsoon or hanging habagat.

In a tweet at 9:34 pm, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Ompong is already 355 kilometers west of Calayan, Cagayan, outside PAR.

The typhoon is now heading for the southern part of China after leaving at least 7 people dead in the Philippines. (LOOK: 5 dead in Baguio City due to Typhoon Ompong flood)

Ompong had made landfall in Baggao, Cagayan at 1:40 am on Saturday. The typhoon swept away the roof of the Cagayan provincial capitol and damaged the Tuguegarao Airport. (READ: 126,700 Filipinos affected hours after Ompong landfall)

PAGASA earlier warned that the typhoon would continue to enhance the southwest monsoon even after its exit from PAR, since it has a wide diameter. (READ: COMPARISON: Typhoon Ompong and previous Philippine typhoons)

The enhanced southwest monsoon will trigger gusty winds and light to heavy rain in Western Visayas and Mimaropa. Residents of areas affected by the southwest monsoon should stay on alert for flash floods and landslides. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

Ompong was the Philippines' 15th tropical cyclone for 2018. The country usually gets an average of 20 tropical cyclones per year. (READ: LIST: PAGASA's names for tropical cyclones in 2018)

PAGASA declared the start of the rainy season last June 8. – Rappler.com

