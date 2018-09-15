But Typhoon Ompong (Mangkhut) is still enhancing the southwest monsoon even if it is no longer in the Philippine Area of Responsibility

Published 6:55 AM, September 16, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – All tropical cyclone warning signals due to Typhoon Ompong (Mangkhut) were lifted as of 5 am on Sunday, September 16, as the typhoon continued moving away outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).

Ompong had left PAR at 9 pm on Saturday, September 15, but warning signals were still in place then due to its wide diameter. Outer rainbands of the typhoon were still affecting parts of Luzon.

In a bulletin issued 5 am on Sunday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Ompong is already 480 kilometers west northwest of Laoag City, Ilocos Norte. It is still moving west northwest at 25 kilometers per hour (km/h).

The typhoon is heading for the southern part of China after leaving at least 7 people dead in the Philippines. (LOOK: 5 dead in Baguio City due to Typhoon Ompong flood)

Ompong maintained its strength while moving outside PAR, with maximum winds of 145 km/h and gustiness of up to 180 km/h.

While there are no more areas under warning signals, however, Ompong is still enhancing the southwest monsoon or hanging habagat. (READ: COMPARISON: Typhoon Ompong and previous Philippine typhoons)

The enhanced southwest monsoon will trigger gusty winds and light to heavy rain in Western Visayas, Mimaropa, the Ilocos Region, Batangas, Bataan, and Zambales. Scattered rainshowers will also hit the rest of Luzon, including Metro Manila.

Residents of areas affected by the southwest monsoon should stay on alert for flash floods and landslides. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

Fishermen and others with small sea vessels are also advised not to venture out into the northern and western seaboards of Luzon.

Ompong had made landfall in Baggao, Cagayan at 1:40 am on Saturday. The typhoon swept away the roof of the Cagayan provincial capitol and damaged the Tuguegarao Airport. (IN PHOTOS: The wrath of Typhoon Ompong)

Ompong was the Philippines' 15th tropical cyclone for 2018. The country usually gets an average of 20 tropical cyclones per year. (READ: LIST: PAGASA's names for tropical cyclones in 2018)

PAGASA declared the start of the rainy season last June 8. – Rappler.com

