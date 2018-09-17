Winds blowing from the east will affect Bicol, Eastern Visayas, and Caraga on Tuesday, September 18

Published 10:15 PM, September 17, 2018

What's the weather like in your area? Report the situation through Rappler's Agos or tweet us at @rapplerdotcom.

MANILA, Philippines – Rain will persist in parts of the country on Tuesday, September 18, due to the easterlies or winds blowing from the east.

In a bulletin issued 4 pm on Monday, September 17, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) warned there would be scattered rains and thunderstorms in Bicol, Eastern Visayas, and Caraga.

Residents of those areas should be on alert for possible flash floods and landslides.

The rest of the country will only have localized thunderstorms on Tuesday, mostly in the afternoon or evening. But flash floods and landslides are also possible if the thunderstorms bring heavy rain. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

Parts of Luzon are still reeling from the impact of Typhoon Ompong (Mangkhut), which left dozens of people dead and caused destruction in provinces up north. (READ: Areas under state of calamity due to Typhoon Ompong)

Classes in some areas remain suspended for Tuesday. (READ: #WalangPasok: Class suspensions, Tuesday, September 18)

PAGASA does not expect any tropical cyclone to form in the country at least for the next 3 days, or until Thursday, September 20.

So far, the Philippines has had 15 tropical cyclones in 2018. The country usually gets an average of 20 tropical cyclones per year. (READ: LIST: PAGASA's names for tropical cyclones in 2018)

PAGASA declared the start of the rainy season last June 8. – Rappler.com