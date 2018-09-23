Paeng (Trami) now has maximum winds of 150 km/h and gustiness of 185 km/h as of Sunday evening, September 23

Published 11:45 PM, September 23, 2018

What's the weather like in your area? Report the situation through Rappler's Agos or tweet us at @rapplerdotcom.

MANILA, Philippines – Typhoon Paeng (Trami) slightly intensified on Sunday evening, September 23, while maintaining its direction toward extreme Northern Luzon.

In a bulletin issued 11 pm on Sunday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Paeng now has maximum winds of 150 kilometers per hour (km/h) from the previous 125 km/h and gustiness of 185 km/h from the previous 155 km/h.

The typhoon is located 1,185 kilometers east of Tuguegarao City, Cagayan, still moving west northwest at 20 km/h.

Paeng does not have a direct effect on any part of the Philippines at the moment, due to its distance from land. There are no areas under tropical cyclone warning signals yet.

The typhoon is also unlikely to make landfall, and it is not expected to significantly enhance the southwest monsoon or hanging habagat.

But PAGASA warned that the typhoon might affect extreme Northern Luzon, or Batanes and the Babuyan Group of Islands, on Friday, September 28.

Tropical cyclone warning signals could be raised in extreme Northern Luzon as early as Thursday, September 27.

A gale warning could also be issued for the seaboards of Northern Luzon as Paeng approaches. This means fishermen and others with small sea vessels may be warned about rough to very rough seas.

But PAGASA emphasized that since the typhoon is still too far away from land, the forecast could still change. The public should continue monitoring updates. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

After Paeng, around 4 more tropical cyclones are expected in 2018. The Philippines usually gets an average of 20 tropical cyclones per year. (READ: LIST: PAGASA's names for tropical cyclones in 2018)

Parts of Luzon are still reeling from the impact of Typhoon Ompong (Mangkhut), which left nearly a hundred people dead and caused destruction in provinces up north. Dozens of people remain missing. (READ: Areas under state of calamity due to Typhoon Ompong)

On Monday, September 24, the whole country will only have localized thunderstorms, mostly in the afternoon or evening. But flash floods and landslides are also possible if the thunderstorms bring heavy rain.

PAGASA declared the start of the rainy season last June 8. – Rappler.com