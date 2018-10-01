The trough or extension of Queenie (Kong-rey) will bring scattered rainshowers to Cagayan Valley, Bicol, Eastern Visayas, Aurora, and Quezon

Published 5:35 AM, October 02, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Typhoon Queenie (Kong-rey) slightly intensified again before dawn on Tuesday, October 2, with its trough or extension expected to bring rain to parts of the country.

In a bulletin issued 4 am on Tuesday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Queenie now has maximum winds of 190 kilometers per hour (km/h) from the previous 180 km/h and gustiness of up to 235 km/h from the previous 220 km/h. It could strengthen even more in the next 24 to 48 hours.

The typhoon is already 1,250 kilometers east of Tuguegarao City, Cagayan, moving northwest at a slightly slower 15 km/h from the previous 20 km/h. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

Queenie is not expected to make landfall in the Philippines, and there are no areas under tropical cyclone warning signals.

But PAGASA warned that Queenie's trough or extension will bring scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms to the regions of Cagayan Valley, Bicol, and Eastern Visayas, as well as the provinces of Aurora and Quezon, on Tuesday. Flash floods and landslides are possible if the thunderstorms become severe.

The rest of the country will only have localized thunderstorms on Tuesday, not related to the typhoon.

Based on its latest forecast track, Queenie is expected to leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Friday, October 5.

Queenie is the Philippines' 17th tropical cyclone for 2018. The country usually gets an average of 20 tropical cyclones per year.

For October alone, PAGASA said there could be 2 to 3 tropical cyclones. (READ: LIST: PAGASA's names for tropical cyclones in 2018)

Meanwhile, sea travel is also risky in the northern seaboard of Northern Luzon. PAGASA Weather Specialist Ariel Rojas said this is due to the northeasterly surface windflow, and not because of Queenie.

A gale warning was issued at 5 am on Tuesday for Batanes, Calayan, the Babuyan Group of Islands, the northern coast of Cagayan, and the northern coast of Ilocos Norte.

Seas off those areas are rough to very rough, with wave heights reaching 2.8 meters to 4.5 meters.

PAGASA advised fishermen and others with small vessels not to set sail in areas covered by the gale warning. Larger vessels should watch out for big waves.

PAGASA declared the start of the rainy season last June 8. – Rappler.com