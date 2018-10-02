The eastern section of the country will experience light to at times moderate rains due to Typhoon Queenie's (Kong-rey) trough or extension

Published 12:10 PM, October 02, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Typhoon Queenie (Kong-rey) slightly accelerated and intensified on Tuesday morning, October 2, and its trough or extension is expected to bring light to at times moderate rains over the eastern section of the country.

In a bulletin issued 11 am on Tuesday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Queenie now has maximum sustained winds of up to 200 kilometers per hour (km/h) and gustiness of up to 245 km/h.

Queenie could still strengthen in the next 24 to 36 hours. PAGASA weather forecaster Benison Estareja said it is not expected to intensify into a super typhoon.

The eye of the typhoon was last located at 1,130 km east of Tuguegarao City, Cagayan. It is moving west northwest at 20 km/h. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

Estareja said Queenie will stay inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility for 3 more days before it exits on Friday, October 5.

He said the typhoon is not expected make landfall over any part of the country, and that there will be no hoisting of tropical cyclone warning signals in the next days.

But the eastern section of the country will experience light to at times moderate rains due to Queenie's trough. Most parts of the country, meanwhile, will experience isolated thunderstorms.

PAGASA also warned about strong to gale force winds over Northern Luzon. Small sea vessels are advised against venturing out to sea.

Queenie is the Philippines' 17th tropical cyclone for 2018. The country usually gets an average of 20 tropical cyclones per year. (READ: LIST: PAGASA's names for tropical cyclones in 2018)

For October alone, PAGASA said there could be 2 to 3 tropical cyclones. (READ: LIST: PAGASA's names for tropical cyclones in 2018)

PAGASA declared the start of the rainy season last June 8. – Rappler.com