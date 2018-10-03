If Typhoon Queenie (Kong-rey) maintains its forecast track, it is expected to leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Friday morning, October 5

Published 8:17 AM, October 03, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Typhoon Queenie (Kong-rey) is still not expected to make landfall in the Philippines as it maintained strength, speed, and direction early Wednesday morning, October 3.

In a bulletin issued 4 am on Tuesday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Queenie was last located at 875 kilometers east of Basco, Batanes.

The typhoon is still moving northwest in direction at 20 kilometers per hour (km/h), with maximum sustained winds of 200 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 245 km/h. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

Central Visayas, Eastern Visayas, Northern Mindanao, and Caraga will have cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorm due to Queenie's trough or extension. PAGASA warned against possible flash floods or landslides in these areas due to severe thunderstorms.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, meanwhile, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers due to localized thunderstorms.

PAGASA senior weather specialist Chris Perez on Wednesday said no areas have been placed under tropical cyclone warning signals.

He said if Queenie maintains its forecast track, it is expected to leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Friday morning, October 5, and head for the southern islands of Japan.

Perez also warned about strong to gale force winds over the northern and eastern seaboards of Luzon, and the eastern seaboard of Visayas. Small sea vessels are still advised not to venture out to sea.

Queenie is the Philippines' 17th tropical cyclone for 2018. The country usually gets an average of 20 tropical cyclones per year. (READ: LIST: PAGASA's names for tropical cyclones in 2018)

PAGASA declared the start of the rainy season last June 8. – Rappler.com