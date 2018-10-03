Typhoon Queenie (Kong-rey) is located at 795 kilometers east of Basco, Batanes, moving northwest in direction at 15 kilometers per hour

Published 12:08 PM, October 03, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Typhoon Queenie (Kong-rey) slightly weakened on Wednesday morning, October 3.

In a bulletin issued 11 am on Wednesday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Queenie has maximum sustained winds of 185 kilometers per hour (km/h) near the center, and gustiness of up to 225 km/h.

The typhoon was last located at 795 kilometers east of Basco, Batanes, moving northwest in direction at 15 kilometers per hour (km/h). (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

Given its forecast track, Queenie is not expected to make landfall in the Philippines and will not have any direct effect on the country.

The typhoon's trough or extension, however, will bring light to at times moderate rains over the eastern section of the country, particularly Cagayan Valley, Aurora, Quezon, Bicol Region, and the eastern sections of Visayas and Mindanao.

PAGASA weather specialist Benison Estareja on Wednesday said they do not expect to hoist tropical cyclone warning signals in the next days.

Queenie is expected to leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Friday morning, October 5.

According to PAGASA, sea travel remains risky over the northern seaboards of Northern Luzon and eastern seaboards of Luzon and Visayas, due to rough to very rough seas associated with the typhoon.

Queenie is the Philippines' 17th tropical cyclone for 2018. The country usually gets an average of 20 tropical cyclones per year. (READ: LIST: PAGASA's names for tropical cyclones in 2018)

PAGASA declared the start of the rainy season last June 8. – Rappler.com