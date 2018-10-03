The typhoon, now located at 745 kilometers east of Basco, Batanes, is still moving northwest in direction at 15 kilometers per hour

Published 6:26 PM, October 03, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Typhoon Queenie (Kong-rey) weakened further on Wednesday afternoon, October 3, as it maintained its direction.

In a bulletin issued 4 pm on Wednesday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Queenie now has maximum sustained winds of 165 kilometers per hour (km/h) near the center, and gustiness of up to 205 km/h.

The typhoon is still moving northwest in direction at 15 kilometers per hour (km/h), and was last located at 745 kilometers east of Basco, Batanes. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

Queenie is not expected to make landfall in the Philippines.

Cagayan Valley, Central Visayas, Eastern Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Northern Mindanao, and Caraga will experience cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms due to the typhoon's trough or extension.

PAGASA warned these areas against possible flash floods or landslides due to severe thunderstorms.

Meanwhile, Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers due to localized thunderstorms.

Queenie is expected to leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Friday morning, October 5.

According to PAGASA, strong to gale force winds are expected over the northern seaboards of Northern Luzon, and the eastern seaboards of Luzon and Visayas. Small vessels are advised against venturing out to sea.

Queenie is the Philippines' 17th tropical cyclone for 2018. The country usually gets an average of 20 tropical cyclones per year. (READ: LIST: PAGASA's names for tropical cyclones in 2018)

For October alone, PAGASA said there could be 2 to 3 tropical cyclones.

PAGASA declared the start of the rainy season last June 8. – Rappler.com