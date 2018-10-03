Typhoon Queenie (Kong-rey) is not expected to make landfall in the Philippines

Published 11:30 PM, October 03, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Typhoon Queenie (Kong-rey) again weakened and shifted north northwest late Wednesday evening, October 3.

In a bulletin issued 11 pm on Wednesday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Queenie has maximum sustained winds of 160 kilometers per hour (km/h) near the center, and gustiness of up to 195 km/h.

The typhoon, which was last located at 695 kilometers east northeast of Basco, Batanes, is now moving north northwest in direction at 15 kilometers per hour (km/h). (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

Queenie is still not expected to make landfall in the Philippines. It will leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility between Thursday evening, October 4, and Friday early morning, October 5.

The typhoon's trough or extension will bring light to at times moderate rains over the eastern section of the country.

PAGASA said sea travel remains risky over the northern and western seaboards of Northern Luzon, and the eastern seaboards of Luzon and Visayas due to rough to very rough seas associated with Queenie.

Queenie is the Philippines' 17th tropical cyclone for 2018. The country usually gets an average of 20 tropical cyclones per year. (READ: LIST: PAGASA's names for tropical cyclones in 2018)

For October alone, PAGASA said there could be 2 to 3 tropical cyclones. (READ: LIST: PAGASA's names for tropical cyclones in 2018)

PAGASA declared the start of the rainy season last June 8. – Rappler.com