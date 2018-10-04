Typhoon Queenie (Kong-rey) weakens further and now has maximum sustained winds of 125 kilometers per hour near the center, and gustiness of up to 155 kilometers per hour

MANILA, Philippines – Typhoon Queenie (Kong-rey) is expected to leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility between 8 pm to 10 pm on Thursday, October 4.

In a bulletin issued 4 pm on Thursday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Queenie was located at 680 kilometers northeast of Basco, Batanes.

The typhoon weakened further, with maximum sustained winds of 125 kilometers per hour (km/h) near the center, and gustiness of up to 155 km/h. It is moving north northwest in direction at 20 kilometers per hour (km/h). (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

The typhoon's trough or extension will bring light to at times moderate rains over the eastern section of the country.

Sea travel remains risky over the northern and western seaboards of Northern Luzon, and the eastern seaboards of Luzon.

PAGASA weather specialist Gener Quitlong said Queenie is no longer expected to make landfall in the Philippines, and that the typhoon is headed towards Southern Japan.

Quitlong said PAGASA is monitoring two circulations – shallow low pressure areas – outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility. No other tropical disturbance is expected to affect the country at least in the next 2 to 3 days.

Queenie is the Philippines' 17th tropical cyclone for 2018. The country usually gets an average of 20 tropical cyclones per year. (READ: LIST: PAGASA's names for tropical cyclones in 2018)

PAGASA declared the start of the rainy season last June 8. – Rappler.com