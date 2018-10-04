Typhoon Queenie (Kong-rey) is now outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility at 735 kilometers northeast of Basco, Batanes

Published 11:20 PM, October 04, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Typhoon Queenie (Kong-rey) has left the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Thursday evening, October 4.

In a bulletin issued 11 pm on Thursday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Queenie is now outside PAR at 735 kilometers northeast of Basco, Batanes.

According to PAGASA, the typhoon left PAR at 7 pm Thursday and was headed towards Southern Japan.

The typhoon now has maximum sustained winds of 120 kilometers per hour (km/h) near the center, and gustiness of up to 145 km/h. It is still moving north northwest in direction at 20 km/h. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

PAGASA still warned that sea travel remains risky over the northern and western seaboards of Northern Luzon, and the eastern seaboards of Luzon due to rough to very rough seas associated with the typhoon.

Queenie was the Philippines' 17th tropical cyclone for 2018. The country usually gets an average of 20 tropical cyclones per year. (READ: LIST: PAGASA's names for tropical cyclones in 2018)

For October alone, PAGASA said there could be 2 to 3 tropical cyclones.

PAGASA declared the start of the rainy season last June 8. – Rappler.com