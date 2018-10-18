The intertropical convergence zone will affect these areas on Friday, October 19

Published 9:05 PM, October 18, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Parts of the country will have rain due to the intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ) on Friday, October 19.

The ITCZ is a belt near the equator where the trade winds of the Northern Hemisphere and Southern Hemisphere meet, usually causing low pressure areas or thunderstorms. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

In a bulletin issued 4 pm on Thursday, October 18, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the ITCZ will continue to affect Palawan, the Zamboanga Peninsula, the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, and Soccsksargen.

Those areas will experience scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms on Friday. Residents should be on alert for possible flash floods and landslides, especially if the thunderstorms become severe.

The rest of the country will only have localized thunderstorms on Friday, mostly in the afternoon or evening. But flash floods and landslides are also possible if the thunderstorms bring heavy rain.

A gale warning was also issued at 5 pm on Thursday for Batanes and the Babuyan Group of Islands.

Seas off those areas are rough to very rough, with wave heights reaching 2.8 meters to 4.5 meters.

PAGASA advised fishermen and others with small vessels not to set sail in areas covered by the gale warning. Larger vessels should watch out for big waves.

PAGASA is not monitoring any tropical cyclone at the moment, whether inside or outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility.

So far, the Philippines has had 17 tropical cyclones in 2018. The country usually gets an average of 20 tropical cyclones per year. (READ: LIST: PAGASA's names for tropical cyclones in 2018)

PAGASA declared the start of the rainy season last June 8. – Rappler.com