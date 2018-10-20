PAGASA says the northeasterly surface windflow is affecting Luzon

Published 5:25 PM, October 20, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Parts of Luzon are expected to have rain on Sunday, October 21.

In a bulletin issued 4 pm on Saturday, October 20, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the northeasterly surface windflow is affecting Luzon.

The region of Bicol and the provinces of Cagayan, Isabela, Aurora, and Quezon will experience scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms. Residents should be on alert for possible flash floods and landslides, especially if the thunderstorms become severe.

The province of Batanes will also have light rain, but PAGASA said there will be "no significant impact."

The rest of the country will only have localized thunderstorms on Sunday, mostly in the afternoon or evening. But flash floods and landslides are also possible if the thunderstorms bring heavy rain. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

Also due to the northeasterly surface windflow, a gale warning was issued at 5 pm on Saturday for Batanes, Calayan, the Babuyan Group of Islands, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, Cagayan, Isabela, Aurora, Quezon, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, and Catanduanes.

Seas off those areas are rough to very rough, with wave heights reaching 2.8 meters to 4.5 meters.

PAGASA advised fishermen and others with small vessels not to set sail in areas covered by the gale warning. Larger vessels should watch out for big waves.

PAGASA is not monitoring any tropical cyclone at the moment, whether inside or outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility.

So far, the Philippines has had 17 tropical cyclones in 2018. The country usually gets an average of 20 tropical cyclones per year. (READ: LIST: PAGASA's names for tropical cyclones in 2018)

PAGASA declared the start of the rainy season last June 8. – Rappler.com