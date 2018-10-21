Winds coming from the northeast will trigger rain on Monday, October 22, in some areas

Published 5:05 PM, October 21, 2018

What's the weather like in your area? Report the situation through Rappler's Agos or tweet us at @rapplerdotcom.

MANILA, Philippines – Rain will continue in parts of Luzon on Monday, October 22.

In a bulletin issued 4 pm on Sunday, October 21, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the northeasterly surface windflow is still affecting Luzon.

The regions of Bicol and Mimaropa as well as the provinces of Batangas and Quezon will experience scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms. Residents should be on alert for possible flash floods and landslides, especially if the thunderstorms become severe.

Cagayan Valley and the Cordillera Administrative Region will also have light rain, but PAGASA said there will be "no significant impact."

The rest of the country will only have localized thunderstorms on Monday, mostly in the afternoon or evening. But flash floods and landslides are also possible if the thunderstorms bring heavy rain. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

Also due to the northeasterly surface windflow, a gale warning was issued at 5 pm on Sunday for Batanes, Calayan, the Babuyan Group of Islands, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, the northern and eastern coasts of Cagayan, Isabela, Aurora, the eastern coast of Quezon including Polillo Island, Camarines Norte, the eastern coast of Camarines Sur, and Catanduanes.

Seas off those areas are rough to very rough, with wave heights reaching 2.8 meters to 4.5 meters.

PAGASA advised fishermen and others with small vessels not to set sail in areas covered by the gale warning. Larger vessels should watch out for big waves.

PAGASA is not monitoring any tropical cyclone at the moment, whether inside or outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility.

So far, the Philippines has had 17 tropical cyclones in 2018. The country usually gets an average of 20 tropical cyclones per year. (READ: LIST: PAGASA's names for tropical cyclones in 2018)

PAGASA declared the start of the rainy season last June 8. – Rappler.com