PAGASA also spots a tropical storm outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility, but it is too early to predict its forecast track

Published 7:15 PM, October 22, 2018

What's the weather like in your area? Report the situation through Rappler's Agos or tweet us at @rapplerdotcom.

MANILA, Philippines – Scattered rainshowers are expected in the country on Tuesday, October 23.

In a bulletin issued 4 pm on Monday, October 22, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the northeasterly surface windflow is still affecting Luzon, while the intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ) is affecting Palawan and Mindanao.

The northeasterly surface windflow means winds coming from the northeast, while the ITCZ is a belt near the equator where the trade winds of the Northern Hemisphere and Southern Hemisphere meet, usually causing low pressure areas or thunderstorms. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

Mindanao and Palawan will have scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms on Tuesday due to the ITCZ.

Similar conditions will prevail in Quezon, Bicol, and the rest of Mimaropa, due to the northeasterly surface windflow.

The rest of the country will only have localized thunderstorms, mostly in the afternoon or evening.

All areas to be hit by thunderstorms should watch out for possible flash floods and landslides.

PAGASA is also monitoring a tropical storm with the international name Yutu, which is located outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).

Tropical Storm Yutu is 3,155 kilometers east of Mindanao, moving northwest at 15 kilometers per hour (km/h). It has maximum winds of 80 km/h and gustiness of up to 95 km/h.

PAGASA Weather Specialist Ariel Rojas said on Monday afternoon that it is too early to predict Yutu's forecast track since it is too far away from PAR at the moment. Updates will be issued in the coming days.

So far, the Philippines has had 17 tropical cyclones in 2018. The country usually gets an average of 20 tropical cyclones per year. (READ: LIST: PAGASA's names for tropical cyclones in 2018)

PAGASA declared the start of the rainy season last June 8. – Rappler.com