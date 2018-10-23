A typhoon with the international name Yutu is located 2,670 kilometers east of the Visayas as of Tuesday afternoon, October 23

Published 6:20 PM, October 23, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – A typhoon could enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) this coming weekend, October 27 to 28.

In a Facebook Live video late Tuesday afternoon, October 23, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said it continues to monitor a typhoon with the international name Yutu.

Typhoon Yutu is located 2,670 kilometers east of the Visayas, moving west northwest at 15 kilometers per hour (km/h).

The typhoon has maximum winds of 130 km/h and gustiness of up to 160 km/h. Since it is over water, it could strengthen further.

If Yutu enters PAR, it would be given the local name Rosita. (READ: LIST: PAGASA's names for tropical cyclones in 2018)

If the typhoon maintains its track, it would likely stay near the right corner of PAR after its entry. More detailed forecasts are expected to be issued in the coming days.

So far, the Philippines has had 17 tropical cyclones in 2018. The country usually gets an average of 20 tropical cyclones per year.

Meanwhile, the intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ) will continue to affect parts of the country on Wednesday, October 24.

The ITCZ is a belt near the equator where the trade winds of the Northern Hemisphere and Southern Hemisphere meet, usually causing low pressure areas or thunderstorms. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

Scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms are expected in Western Visayas, Central Visayas, Caraga, and the Davao Region due to the ITCZ. Residents of these areas should watch out for possible flash floods and landslides.

The rest of the country will only have localized thunderstorms, mostly in the afternoon or evening. Flash floods and landslides are also possible if the thunderstorms bring heavy rain.

PAGASA declared the start of the rainy season last June 8. – Rappler.com