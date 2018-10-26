Moderate to heavy rain from Yutu – which will be locally named Rosita – could hit Northern Luzon and Central Luzon beginning Monday evening, October 29

Published 11:55 AM, October 26, 2018

What's the weather like in your area? Report the situation through Rappler's Agos or tweet us at @rapplerdotcom.

MANILA, Philippines – Typhoon Yutu slightly weakened on Friday morning, October 26, as it headed for the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR), but it is still expected to threaten parts of Luzon.

In a bulletin issued 11 am on Friday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Yutu is now 1,955 kilometers east of Northern Luzon, still moving west northwest at 20 kilometers per hour (km/h).

Yutu now has maximum winds of 180 km/h from the previous 210 km/h and gustiness of up to 220 km/h from the previous 260 km/h. PAGASA earlier explained that the typhoon could weaken once it comes into contact with dry air. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

If Yutu maintains its speed, it could enter PAR on Saturday morning, October 27. When it enters, it will be given the local name Rosita. (READ: LIST: PAGASA's names for tropical cyclones in 2018)

PAGASA said tropical cyclone warning signals may be raised as early as Monday morning, October 29, in the Isabela and Cagayan area.

Moderate to heavy rain from Yutu or Rosita is expected to hit Northern Luzon and Central Luzon beginning Monday evening.

The typhoon would also pose a threat to Northern Luzon and the eastern part of Central Luzon between Tuesday, October 30, and Wednesday, October 31.

More detailed forecasts are expected when Yutu enters PAR.

So far, the Philippines has had 17 tropical cyclones in 2018. The country usually gets an average of 20 tropical cyclones per year.

Meanwhile, the northeasterly surface windflow or winds coming from the east will affect Northern Luzon on Friday.

Isolated rainshowers are expected in the Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, and Cagayan Valley, but PAGASA said there will be "no significant impact."

The rest of the country will also have localized thunderstorms, mostly in the afternoon or evening. Flash floods and landslides are possible if the thunderstorms bring heavy rain.

PAGASA declared the start of the rainy season last June 8. – Rappler.com